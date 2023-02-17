Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $60,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,229 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JCI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

