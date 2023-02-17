Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Airbnb worth $59,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Airbnb by 36.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.8 %

ABNB stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $188.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

