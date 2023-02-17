Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.6 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $368.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.81 and its 200 day moving average is $345.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

