Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,352 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Keysight Technologies worth $155,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after acquiring an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $186.97 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.