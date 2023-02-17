Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,162 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.