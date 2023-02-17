Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.31.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $194.62 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average of $169.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,293 shares of company stock worth $28,707,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

Featured Articles

