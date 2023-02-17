Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Up 11.2 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $70.57 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

