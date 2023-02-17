Bessemer Group Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.53.

Insider Activity at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $722.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

