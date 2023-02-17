Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

