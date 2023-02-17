WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,953 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

