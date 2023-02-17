WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.39.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average is $178.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

