Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $195.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.14.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $168.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

