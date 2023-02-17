Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 583.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $45,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $144.55 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,168. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

