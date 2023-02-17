Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 729.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,621.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,524.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,553.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

