iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $247.38 and a 52 week high of $301.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

