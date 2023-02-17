Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DGX opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

