Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

