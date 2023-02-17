Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.85 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

UNP stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

