Sigma Planning Corp Buys 90 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $237.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

