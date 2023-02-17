iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.