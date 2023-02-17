QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 4% Following Strong Earnings

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.31. 1,131,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,007,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.
The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Institutional Trading of QuantumScape
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
