Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,714 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $58,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $339,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $213.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.43. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

