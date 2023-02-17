Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,717 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $58,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $69.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

