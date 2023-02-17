Credit Suisse AG Sells 283,271 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allstate were worth $63,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $57,906,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Allstate by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Allstate by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $137.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

