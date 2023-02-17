Credit Suisse AG Purchases 524,548 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,548 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $59,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

