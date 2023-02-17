Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,218 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $61,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.0 %

ABC opened at $160.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.