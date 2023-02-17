Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $62,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,187,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

