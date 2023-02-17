Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 94,491 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,491 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of IAC worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ShawSpring Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after buying an additional 432,444 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IAC by 343.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 265,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $54.93 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

