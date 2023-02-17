Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,400 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

