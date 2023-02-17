American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.
American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
