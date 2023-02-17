American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 31st

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 225,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,244,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 265,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

