Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.