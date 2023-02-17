Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 22,475 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,075 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,446,000 after buying an additional 896,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $124.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.