Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.96.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

