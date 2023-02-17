FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sanofi by 48.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after acquiring an additional 982,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after purchasing an additional 915,072 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.