ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 68,026 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

