ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $116.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $119.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

