Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,158,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,976,000 after purchasing an additional 540,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.