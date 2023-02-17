Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $7,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.60.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $314.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.26 and its 200 day moving average is $284.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 190.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

