Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 96,296 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 96,296 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,305 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetApp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.