Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 741,189 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

IVZ stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

