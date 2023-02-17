Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,308 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,308 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

