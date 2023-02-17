Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 378.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,626 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.44 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock worth $513,025 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.