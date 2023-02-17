Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 95,688 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,688 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 112,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

