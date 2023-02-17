Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 27,897 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,897 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

