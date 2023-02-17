Intech Investment Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.04 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.