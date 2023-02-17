Sigma Planning Corp Sells 45 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWV stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.61. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.