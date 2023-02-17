Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 9,661 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82.

