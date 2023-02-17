Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 37.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 192,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,673 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.1% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 146,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $211,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRO opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.