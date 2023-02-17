Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,931 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $70,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.87.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

