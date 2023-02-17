Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KBWB opened at $57.45 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.